Ali Fazal remembers mother on birth anniversary: I see you & hold you everyday

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) On his mother's birth anniversary, actor Ali Fazal took to his official Instagram handle and shared an emotional post.

The 'Mirzapur' actor revealed that he constantly misses his mother, but now he can feel her presence through his daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

"Happy Birthday Amma . I see you and hold you everyday.. Everyday. Its not easy missing you .. but its also satisfying to see a new pair of your eyes looking at me , through me everyday .. she thinks you’ve taken over the Moon. (Winking Face Emoji). And the sun. (sic)," Ali wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The 'Fukrey' actor dropped a photo of his hands intertwined with those of his mother. This was followed by an old picture of his mother posing on a couch.

He frequently remembers his mother, expressing his longing for her.

On her 6th death anniversary in June, he paid a tribute to her with an emotional post.

Ali wrote, "Take care black bird!! And thanks for working hard to making me feel alive . We both died a day this day some days ago.. you were buried and i remained . Each day since, is a bonus .. a gift . Another day apart from you but towards you . In honour of you in debt to you."

The 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' actor shared that he sees a reflection of his mother in his daughter. He also added that he sometimes could not help but imagine the fun grandmother his mom would have been.

"Zuni is a wonderful projection of you. You wouldve been a funny ole grandmum heh.. i play it out sometimes .

Just posting here to keep a reminder for me - that this all of this is a gift - i am thankful. Until then Amma," concluded the post.

Ali's mother passed away on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow, owing to health complications.

--IANS

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