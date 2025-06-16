June 16, 2025 5:47 PM हिंदी

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin celebrated Father’s Day in a very special way. The proud father of eight, 67, became emotional while opening gifts with his family, as seen in an Instagram video shared by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple share seven children together, daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2; Maria Lucia Victoria, 4; and Carmen Gabriela, 11, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4; Romeo Alejandro David, 6; Leonardo Angel Charles, 8; and Rafael Thomas, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Kim Basinger. "Happy father’s day to this daddy @alecbaldwininsta and to all the other papas out there! Or happy birthday as the baby says”, Hilaria captioned the video. "Sending lots of love to all of you! #fathersday”.

As per ‘People’, the video began with Ilaria saying, "Happy birthday, daddy", even though his birthday is April 3, as Alec picked up a gift to open.

The actor then opened up a box of silverware and joked about having his own silverware set with a smile on his face. As the clip continued, Hilaria walked over with a lit candle for Alec as they jokingly sang "Happy Birthday”.

Alec let his daughters blow out the candle and playfully mimicked their technique. "Say, happy Father's Day”, Hilaria said to their kids from behind the camera. Ilaria, who was sitting on his lap, echoed the sentiment, which caused him to visibly grow emotional and hug her to his chest.

In response, their sons celebrated as María began singing "Happy Birthday”.

"Thank you, mother, for my silverware”, Alec told Hilaria in the video.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with PM Modi; their association dates back to early BJP days in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with Prime Minister: Modi Story narrates their association

Doesn't matter if it's Club World Cup or another competition, we are here to win, says Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca ahead of their first match of the tournament against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta. Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Doesn't matter if it's Club WC or another competition, we are here to win: Chelsea's Maresca

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards