Alaya F reflects on her fitness journey with a handstand scorpion on canes

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Alaya F used social media to reflect on her fitness progress over the years. In her latest post on Tuesday, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress shared that back in 2023 she was unable to properly hold a headstand, but after three years of persistent hard work, she can now do a handstand scorpion on canes.

Alaya dropped a video of herself doing the handstand scorpion. The clip opened with glimpses of many of her failed attempts in the last three years, with Alaya finally performing the handstand scorpion perfectly at the end.

"November 2023, I could barely hold a headstand properly. November 2026, I’m doing a handstand scorpion on canes (A smiling face with a bead of sweat emoji) (sic)" read the caption of the post.

She added, "The name of the game is progress (Smiling face and raising hands emoticons)."

The 'Freddy' actor loves to keep her Insta Fam motivated with such inspiring insights into her intense fitness routine.

Back in June, Alaya expressed her excitement as she unlocked a hollowback headstand.

Sharing a glimpse of her latest fitness milestone, Alaya penned, “The balance Gods have been very kind to me lately! Hollowback headstand unlocked, babyyyyy!.”

The clip showed her performing a hollowback headstand, showcasing her flexibility and control.

Talking about her cinematic journey, Alaya stepped into acting in 2020 with the laughter ride 'Jawaani Jaaneman', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

She has also been a part of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Alaya's other projects include 'Freddy (2022)', 'Srikanth (2024)', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)'.

Up next, Alaya will be seen playing a crucial role in a high-octane thriller series, 'Storm'. Backed by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, the series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in significant roles.

--IANS

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