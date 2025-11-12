November 12, 2025 12:52 PM हिंदी

Akshay Oberoi says ‘Resident’ gave him a chance to explore an intense, thought-provoking role

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi opened up about his experience working on the psychological thriller “Resident.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor shared that the film allowed him to dive deep into an intense and thought-provoking role. Akshay revealed that the project challenged him creatively and gave him the space to immerse himself in something intense and thought-provoking. Speaking about the film, the ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ actor mentioned, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, roles that demand emotional depth, unpredictability, and a bit of risk. 'Resident' is exactly that kind of film.”

“It’s a psychological thriller that doesn’t just rely on fear or suspense, but digs deep into the psyche of its characters. The genre itself is dark, layered, and inevitable in its impact, it makes you confront truths you often avoid. After Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which had a completely different tone, I wanted to immerse myself in something intense and thought-provoking. Film 'Resident' gives me that opportunity, and I can’t wait to begin this new journey.”

Akshay Oberoi has begun the shooting for his upcoming film, which is said to explore the darker corners of human psychology. “Resident,” directed by Akash Goila, is bankrolled by Filmeraa.

Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi was last seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film featured an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Set in Delhi, the story revolved around two former lovers attempting to reignite their past romance, which leads to a series of humorous misunderstandings and unexpected twists. The film also featured Prajakta Koli in a cameo appearance. “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” was released on 2 October 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.

