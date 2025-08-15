Akshay meets ‘real-life heroes keeping beaches clean’ while playing beachside volleyball

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met a group of people cleaning up a beach while he was playing volleyball and is calling them "everyday heroes" for their efforts.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself posing with people who keep the beaches clean and wished them on Independence Day.

He wrote: “Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean… all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes.”

Talking about Akshay, his latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Bajwa.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

He is now gearing up for the release of the third installment of the black comedy legal drama “Jolly LLB” directed by Subhash Kapoor.

It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor, all reprising their roles from the first and second film. The film is scheduled to release on 19 September 2025.

Akshay also has “Bhoot Bangla” by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay and Paresh Rawal, back. Aside from Akshay and Paresh, the project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

--IANS

dc/