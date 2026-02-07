February 07, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' preponed; To now release on April 10

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Akshay Kumar's forthcoming horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla" has now received a new release date.

The film, which was previously slated to hit the theatres on May 15, 2026, has now been preponed and will arrive in the cinema halls on April 10, 2026.

The decision to change the release date has been taken keeping in view Akshay’s packed theatrical lineup and the audience engagement.

The project marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay after a long gap of 14 years.

The beloved actor and director duo previously collaborated for memorable hits like "Hera Pheri", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Garam Masala", and "Khatta Meetha".

With these two reuniting, the film is expected to recreate the cinematic magic movie buffs are used to from them.

Aside from Akshay, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" further brings together Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. Prior to this, the duo shared screen space in movies such as "Hera Pheri" and "Tu Chor Main Sipahi".

Certain sections of the movie were shot across Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

If the reports are to be believed, "Bhooth Bangla" revolves around a mysterious haunted house and the chaos surrounding it.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents "Bhooth Bangla" directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor.

The story of the forthcoming drama has been penned by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay provided by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Rohan Shankar is credited with the dialogues for "Bhooth Bangla".

Additionally, Priyadarshan and Akshay are working together on two more projects, including "Haiwaan", co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and "Hera Pheri 3", alongside Suniel Shetty.

--IANS

pm/

