Akshay Kumar shares a witty birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Shakal se 40, akal se 120’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, added his trademark humour as he extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday.

Taking to social media, the Kesari actor playfully remarked that despite turning 60, Shah Rukh doesn’t look a day over 40 — and his wisdom, of course, matches that of someone far beyond his years. Akshay shared a rare and unseen image featuring him and SRK and wrote on X, “Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed @iamsrk.”

In the blurry yet heartwarming picture, Akshay and Shah Rukh can be seen dressed in white, smiling warmly as they pose together. Interestingly, both the actors hail from Delhi and are “outsiders” in the film industry. The two have carved their paths to success without any family ties in Bollywood.

The duo shared screen space in “Dil To Pagal Hai,” where Shah Rukh Khan played the lead while Akshay Kumar appeared in a key supporting role. Despite both being among Bollywood’s biggest stars, their on-screen collaborations have been rare. The ‘Dilwale’ star made a special appearance in a song from Akshay’s film “Heyy Babyy,” while Akshay featured in a cameo in Shah Rukh’s “Om Shanti Om.”

On his milestone 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan was showered with love and warm wishes from fans and colleagues across social media. From Kajol, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher to Sidharth Malhotra and Himani Shivpuri, several celebrities penned heartfelt messages for the King of Bollywood.

In his heartfelt post, karan wrote, “I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture).”

“Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever…Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk,” he added.

