Akshay Kumar ‘scolds’ Mouni Roy, calls her a ‘Naagin’

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS)Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in a recent promo of Wheel of Fortune was seen jokingly schooling actress Mouni Roy who appeared on the show with Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor.

It all happened when Karisma was seen trying to decode the name of a movie in the quiz game, when Mouni pestered her and revealed the name, making Akshay a tad bit annoyed. “Yeh sarvjanik game nahin hai,” said Akshay to Mouni while subtly scolding her.

Further in the moment of the game, Mouni’s wheel lands on the snake, making Akshay waste no time in teasing her. In the promo, he is seen cheekily demanding, “Garv se bolo, hum Naagin hai!” referring to Mouni Roys hit show Naagin where she essayed the titular role of an icchadhaari Naagin.

Further the trio is seen breaking into an impromptu dance to “Main naagin, tu sapera.”

Further in a candid conversation with the trio, Akshay Kumar opened up about an unforgettable moment that also featured Mouni while shooting for their movie Gold.

“We were shooting in London for Gold when someone told her there was an interview lined up for Mouni. She was very excited. I pretended to be a journalist and interviewed her in disguise. For about 35 minutes, she spoke passionately about the industry and her hard work, without realizing it was me interviewing her. When I finally revealed myself, she burst into tears. I felt really bad,” said Akshay.

–IANS

rd/