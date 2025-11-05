November 05, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar says Guru Nanak Jayanti is a reminder to spread 'love'

Akshay Kumar says Guru Nanak Jayanti reminds him to spread 'love'

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Commemorating the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt wish, saying that this day is a reminder of spreading love and goodness.

Posting a picture of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on social media, Akshay wrote, "Heartiest congratulations on the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May this day remind us to spread only love and goodness around. (sic)"

In addition to this, veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared good wishes on the occasion.

Kher took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all," he captioned the post.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. He is one of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and also the founder of Sikhism.

Work-wise, on Tuesday, Akshay treated the netizens with a special video featuring actress Disha Patani.

The clip seems to be of the new track from Akshay’s highly-awaited sequel "Welcome to the Jungle".

The track is a remixed version of his superhit song "Ek Uuncha Lamba Kad" from his 2007 release "Welcome", featuring Katrina Kaif.

"From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback; 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you Welcome to the Jungle… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina," Akshay shared the caption.

The video shows Akshay and Disha tapping a foot to the peppy number. However, this is only a glimpse of the upcoming track.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, "Welcome to the Jungle" enjoys a stellar ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’ (Photo Credit: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

Rights group condemn placing Baloch activists under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act

Rights group condemn placing Baloch activists under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act