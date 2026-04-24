April 24, 2026 9:45 AM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar reveals his plans on making a movie on housewives, calls them 'Ghar Ke Superstars'

Akshay Kumar reveals plans on making a movie on women who manage households, calls them Ghar Ke Superstars

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed that he is willing to make a movie about homemakers, calling them 'Ghar Ke Superstars'.

The actor revealed this on the sets of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, where contestants Ankita, Pooja, and Divya, from another reality show Tum Ho Na, airing on the same channel, were seen as participants.

Akshay Kumar who is seen hosting Wheel of Fortune, used the platform to announce that he has been envisioning a film that revolves entirely around the strength and spirit of these women and the world revolving around them.

He stated, “Bohot time se main ek film banane ki koshish kar raha hoon, it is a film based on women jaha the world revolves around them aur mere pass bound script bhi padi hain bas just wait kar raha hoon ki koi taiyaar hojaye yeh film banane keliye.”

The announcement came during a heartfelt interaction with the three contestants, whose journeys on Tum Ho Na mirror similar themes Akshay wishes to portray on film.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for over 30 years.

Akshay was recently seen in the movie Bhoot Bangla, which marked his reunion with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The actor received good reviews for his performance and the movie has been receiving mixed reviews.

Bhoot Bangla also starred Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, late star Asrani.

–IANS

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