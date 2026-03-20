Akshay Kumar pulls Harsh Gujral's leg over his ‘mama’ connection

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Stand-up comedian and actor Harsh Gujral graced the latest episode of the gaming reality show "Wheel of Fortune" with Kiku Sharda and Sugandha Mishra.

During the episode, Harsh tried to establish a surprising 'blood relation' with host Akshay Kumar, which resulted in a series of witty exchanges between the two.

Akshay said, “Yeh hain Harsh Gujural, yeh aisa aadmi hain jo har show pe jaata hain aur sabko apna rishtedaar banake aata hain (This is Harsh Gujural, he is the kind of person who goes to every show and makes everyone his relative)”.

Harsh defended himself by revealing a connection with Akshay.

"Main ek baat kehna chahta hoon, actually Akshay sir mere mamaji hain, kya hain ki meri maa Bhatia hain aur sir bhi Bhatia hain (I want to say one thing, actually Akshay sir is my uncle. My mother is Bhatia and sir is also Bhatia)”.

Putting an end to this fun banter, the 'Airlift' actor took a jibe at Harsh, saying, “Yeh mere hi show mein aake mujhe hi mama bana raha hain (He has come to my show and is trying to make me a fool)”.

Being a responsible host, Akshay warned the contestants to make sure not to land on the snake if they were about to win 1 crore. After listening to this, Harsh said, “Sir, mujhe ek crore jyaada lag raha hain, mere pass 60,000 hain pehle round se, toh mera toh hogaya. (Sir, one crore is too much for me, I have 60,000 from the previous round, so I'm done.)"

Akshay tries to motivate Harsh by stating, “Main idhar chahata hoon ki tu ek crore jeetke leke jaaye aur tu dihadi mein laga hua hain. (I want you to win one crore and you are after daily wages.)"

Harsh hilariously admitted to Akshay that even if he doesn't win 1 crore, at least he knows he can confidently reach out to his uncle and ask for the money.

In an instant comeback, Akshay said, “Tujhe tera mama nahi dega ek crore, usne aaj tak teri mami ko nahi diye ek crore.(Your uncle will not give you one crore; he has never given one crore to your aunt till today.)"

--IANS

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