Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Azad Samaj Party-AIMIM alliance, advocates 'Rajnaitik Parivartan Morcha'

Lucknow, Nov 12 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance of Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and the AIMIM for the 2027 UP Assembly polls, while asserting that "true success" is only possible with 'Rajnaitik Parivartan Morcha'.

Earlier on Thursday, Chandra Shekhar Aazad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM announced the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance for the upcoming state Assembly elections, with Azad being declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said: "We welcome the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'!"

While acknowledging that social transformation is indeed necessary, the SP chief said: "True success is possible when a 'Rajnaitik Parivartan Morcha' becomes active."

"We will support and help take the honest voice of anyone who truly fights communal forces and raises the concerns of the PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) community, to the people," he stated.

According to Akhilesh Yadav, this will come across as a benefit for the Opposition, as those who earlier voted for communal forces after being influenced by "emotional slogans and false promises, may no longer do so".

"Such innocent voters, who were often misled, will now have another option before them. This could further reduce the BJP's vote share by 2-3 per cent. The BJP will be left with no ground to stand on," he opined.

Emphasising that the public understands the reality of those whose objective is merely to create political excitement through remarks and rhetoric, the SP chief said: "The truth is that such fronts further strengthen democracy, provided they are genuinely motivated by the welfare of their community and not by some hidden agenda of a third party. If someone becomes a political puppet, the people can even ensure the forfeiture of their election deposit."

"Hopefully, the practice of 'vote peddling' in politics will come to an end and that everyone will work sincerely for the true interests of their community," he stated.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that now since the "long-awaited" alliance between AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party has finally materialised, "it has today become clear that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, people who genuinely seek change will gravitate toward the political force with the strongest core vote base".

"In this context, there is no alternative bigger than the PDA," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Chandra Shekhar Aazad told IANS that he has kept the "doors open" to include the SP and the Congress, if the latter want to join the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance.

--IANS

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