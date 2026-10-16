Ajaz Khan on Imran Khan being asked to leave India: I consider him to be an American

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Ajaz Khan has reacted to Imran Khan being asked to leave India after he recently attended a protest in Mumbai. While speaking exclusively to IANS, Ajaz said that given that Imran has an American citizenship, he considers him to be an American.

"Imran Khan has taken American citizenship. I will consider him American," he said.

Ajaz added that if Imran had participated in the protest as an Indian citizen, it would not have been an issue.

When asked, "Do you think it is right that he participated in the protest after becoming an American citizen?", he told IANS, "If he had an Indian passport and went to protest, there would have been no problem. Now I have also come to know that he has American citizenship, which is wrong. I hate America, and I hate Elon Musk."

Ajaz further talked about the ongoing Starlink controversy. He expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Malhotra's decision, calling it a matter of National security.

"It is a matter of India's security, and India's security should be the first priority for the Prime Minister," he shared.

Talking about Imran, he was directed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28 over his allegedly unlawful participation in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The FRRO mentioned in its order that Imran allegedly violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest, as he is not an Indian citizen, but is an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

Additionally, on October 13, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the 'Delhi Belly' actor.

Imran now reportedly plans to file a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court against the notice from FRRO.

--IANS

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