July 11, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn’s Jassi returns with full Punjabi flair in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The makers, on Friday, released the much-awaited trailer of “Son of Sardaar 2,” bringing back Ajay Devgn as the lively and fearless Jassi.

Ajay took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer and wrote, “Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai! Trailer Out Now: Link In Bio Warning: Trailer may cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects! #SardaarIsBack #SOS2#SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July!”

Packed with action, humour, and Punjabi flair, the trailer promises a high-energy entertainer set against the scenic backdrop of Scotland. The trailer opens with a burst of nostalgia from “Son of Sardaar,” quickly plunging viewers back into the wild and hilarious world of Jassi. It takes a quirky turn as Ajay Devgn’s character is seen watching an elderly woman attempt a pole dance, which ends in a comedic moment when she collapses—prompting a darkly humorous line, “Bebe marr gayi.” The story then unfolds around a colourful mix of characters who appear to be gathered for a wedding celebration.

In one of the funny sequences, Ajay’s character is seen mimicking Sunny Deol’s iconic Border persona, while Ravi Kishan’s character fumbles through English with comic effect. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, portraying Ajay’s love interest.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also marks the final screen appearance of Mukul Dev, who passed away on 23 May, 2025. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena and Sahil Mehta.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, “Son of Sardar 2” is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

The upcoming comedy is slated to hit theatres on 25th July 2025. The original “Son of Sardaar,” released in 2012, featured Ajay Devgn in the lead alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

--IANS

ps/

