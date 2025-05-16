May 16, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The 4th instalment of the superhit film franchise ‘Dhamaal’, now has a release date. The makers of the film have booked its release on Eid 2026. The film boasts of a stellar star cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

‘Dhamaal 4’ promises a laugh riot like never before. The film’s shooting is currently underway in Mumbai. This comes after the crew finished an extensive first schedule in Malshej Ghat of Maharashtra.

Last month, Ajay had shared an update about the film and announced the wrap of the first schedule of ‘Dhamaal 4’. He shared some pictures with co-stars Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, Sanjay Mishra, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, and wrote, “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin”.

The starting of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise was marked by the release of ‘Dhamaal’ which was released on 7 September 2007. The film gave birth to two sequels, ‘Double Dhamaal’, which was a direct sequel to the first film, and ‘Total Dhamaal’. The first two films featured Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Saanand Verma, Ashish Chaudhary, Karan Deol, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

The third installment also featured Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Mahesh Manjrekar and Madhuri Dixit along with the original cast, but Sanjay Dutt did not appear in the third film.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. ‘Dhamaal 4’ is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

