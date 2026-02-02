Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it has grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

The airline confirmed the development in an official response. Air India said that soon after receiving the information from the pilot, the aircraft was taken out of service as a precautionary step.

The airline has also involved aircraft manufacturer Boeing to examine the issue on a priority basis and address the pilot’s concerns.

In its statement, an Air India spokesperson said the matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline added that it is following all required safety procedures while the issue is being reviewed.

The airline further clarified that it had earlier carried out checks on the fuel control switches of all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet.

These checks were conducted following a directive from the DGCA, and no issues were found at that time.

Air India assured passengers that safety remains its top priority. The airline said the well-being of passengers and crew is paramount, and it will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain the highest safety standards.

The airline in December said that a Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said in a statement on December 22.

The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks, an airline spokesperson added.

--IANS

pk/vd