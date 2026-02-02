February 02, 2026 8:50 PM हिंदी

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it has grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

The airline confirmed the development in an official response. Air India said that soon after receiving the information from the pilot, the aircraft was taken out of service as a precautionary step.

The airline has also involved aircraft manufacturer Boeing to examine the issue on a priority basis and address the pilot’s concerns.

In its statement, an Air India spokesperson said the matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline added that it is following all required safety procedures while the issue is being reviewed.

The airline further clarified that it had earlier carried out checks on the fuel control switches of all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet.

These checks were conducted following a directive from the DGCA, and no issues were found at that time.

Air India assured passengers that safety remains its top priority. The airline said the well-being of passengers and crew is paramount, and it will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain the highest safety standards.

The airline in December said that a Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said in a statement on December 22.

The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks, an airline spokesperson added.

--IANS

pk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Media watchdog reports arrest of five Afghan journalists in Pakistan (File image)

Media watchdog reports arrest of five Afghan journalists in Pakistan

Mananchaya and Leolia Jeanjean cruise into the next round on day one of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Mananchaya and Leolia Jeanjean cruise into the next round on day one of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Meryl Streep confirmed to play Joni Mitchell in biopic

Meryl Streep confirmed to play Joni Mitchell in biopic

Rohit Shetty firing incident: Vehicle sourced from Pune used in the attack

Rohit Shetty firing incident: Vehicle sourced from Pune used in the attack

Bangladesh: Jamaat's regressive stance on women's leadership exposes its gender bias

Bangladesh: Jamaat's regressive stance on women's leadership exposes its gender bias

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue (Lead)

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue (Lead)

Salman Khan joined Jackie Shroff’s birthday celebrations at a short notice

Salman Khan joins Jackie Shroff’s birthday celebrations at a short notice

Bangladesh: Yunus govt approves 71 luxury flats for ministers amid increasing public hardships (File image)

Bangladesh: Yunus govt approves 71 luxury flats for ministers amid increasing public hardships

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

Pakistan's growing instability puts China's CPEC investments at risk: Report (File image)

Pakistan's growing instability puts China's CPEC investments at risk: Report