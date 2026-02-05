February 05, 2026 8:22 PM हिंदी

AIIMS doctors remove 2-inch-long metal spring from 14-month-old's food pipe

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Doctors at AII India Institute of Medical Sciences successfully performed a complex medical procedure to save the life of a 14-month-old girl who had swallowed a 2-inch-long metal spring, it said on Thursday.

The metal spring stuck in the oesophagus, also known as the food pipe, was successfully removed after an endoscopic surgery, AIIMS said in an official statement.

he child, a resident of Yamunanagar, was brought to the hospital after suffering from continuous vomiting for about a week and not eating for two days.

“During the examination, an X-ray revealed a large metal spring lodged in the upper part of the child's oesophagus,” AIIMS said, "with ulcerations extending along the mucosa".

“The spring was stuck on the upper part of the food pipe. And the thickness of the spring was much more than the normal spring, which we see in our pens. It was approximately half an inch wide and at least 1.5 to 2 inches long,” Professor Dr. Vishesh Jain, from the Paediatric Surgery Department, told IANS.

He noted that an attempt was made to remove it endoscopically at a private hospital in Dehradun, but due to swelling and lesions in the oesophagus, the procedure was deemed risky, and the child was immediately referred to AIIMS.

Jain and his team used advanced endoscopic techniques in the operating room. The spring was carefully rotated and removed, preventing any perforation, the statement said.

“After the surgery, the child's condition improved rapidly, and she was started on oral feeding the next day,” AIIMS said.

Jain advised parents to keep items such as springs, batteries, coins, and small toy parts out of reach of young children, as swallowing them can be fatal. He also said that if parents see a baby swallow something, they should take the baby to a doctor immediately so the doctor can assess the size of the object and decide on the proper treatment.

