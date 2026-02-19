AI to transform healthcare, education and research: Sunil Mittal

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday said that sectors such as healthcare, education, deep research and medical sciences are set to grow rapidly with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit here, he said AI is no longer just a technology trend but is becoming a key driver of change across industries.

Mittal highlighted how AI is transforming the way companies function and deliver services.

“Areas like healthcare and education will particularly benefit as AI helps improve efficiency, innovation and access,” he said.

Mittal added that for Bharti Group, AI has already become an integral part of its operations.

“The company is using AI to better serve customers, build stronger networks and manage those networks more effectively,” he stated.

“AI is helping improve service quality while also making internal processes smarter and faster,” he added.

He stressed that the impact of AI will not be limited to one or two sectors. From medical research to advanced scientific studies, AI will play a major role in shaping the future.

As companies adopt the technology, it will open up new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Mittal’s remarks come at a time when businesses across the world are increasing investments in AI to stay competitive.

According to the earlier official statement, the expo is hosting over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras - People, Planet and Progress.

In addition, it will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions.

These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3250 visionary speakers and panel members.

These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen.

