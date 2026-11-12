AI to create more jobs than it kills by 2030, net gain of 1.7 million globally: Report

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to create more jobs than it eliminates by the end of the decade, resulting in a net increase of 1.7 million jobs worldwide by 2030, a report said on Thursday.

The report from business and technology insights company Gartner said AI is projected to generate 10.6 million new jobs globally while removing 8.9 million jobs over the same period.

"Organisations most advanced in AI execution view AI not as a replacement for labour, but as a catalyst to reinvent operations and rebalance workforce and technology capabilities to compete in changing markets. They ensure AI's economic value goes beyond replacing labour," said Helen Poitevin, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

The report further highlighted that business decisions related to AI have already influenced hiring patterns.

Executives deferred the creation and hiring of 1.3 million positions in 2026, while 2.2 million jobs were lost and 1.6 million jobs were created.

Around 5 million individuals are expected to experience delayed hiring by 2030 as business and IT executives postpone the creation of new positions.

"Deferred jobs are not the same as lost jobs. They simply aren't created," said John Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst and Chief of Research at Gartner.

The report projected that between 0.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent of workers globally will experience job losses directly attributable to AI by 2030.

Meanwhile, over 20 per cent of the global workforce, equivalent to 435.5 million employees, will have to adapt to changing job requirements, responsibilities and work processes.

Asset-intensive sectors are expected to create 6.4 million jobs while eliminating 6 million jobs.

AI-driven job losses are projected to affect 0.4 per cent of the global workforce in this industry, according to the report.

“AI job impacts are unevenly distributed across geographies, job functions and industries. The worst mistake that a business and IT executive can make is to apply lessons from one industry or role to another which can lead to poor errors in judgement and missed targets,” said Poitevin.

AI investments in the public sector are unlikely to be sufficient to mitigate future severe skills shortages driven by other factors.

The public sector will witness 0.4 million job gains and 0.9 million job losses by 2030.

Meanwhile, the technology sector will experience the creation of 1.9 million jobs and the loss of 0.4 million jobs, affecting 1.8 per cent of the workforce.

—IANS

aar/ag