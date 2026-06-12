AI race with China takes centre stage in US Senate hearing

Washington, June 12 (IANS) US lawmakers from both parties warned that America risks losing its technological edge to China unless it strengthens safeguards around artificial intelligence, as a Senate hearing highlighted growing concerns over national security, jobs and the rapid expansion of AI.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing on artificial intelligence, Chairman Tim Scott said the United States must ensure that AI strengthens the economy while preventing rivals such as China from gaining a strategic advantage.

"Today, this Committee is asking a simple but important question: how do we get artificial intelligence right?" Scott said.

He described AI as a powerful tool that could lower costs, improve financial services, help small businesses and create jobs, but stressed that the United States "cannot afford to let China or any other adversary gain a technological edge in artificial intelligence."

The hearing reflected a rare area of bipartisan agreement in Washington: the need to limit China's access to advanced American AI technologies.

Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren, while sharply criticising the Trump administration's AI policies, also raised concerns about the flow of advanced chips and computing technology to China.

"AI holds tremendous promise. But Americans are rightly concerned that it could further rig our economy," Warren said. "Congress can no longer be a bystander as the risks from AI grow nearer and millions more American chips are sent to China."

A central focus of the hearing was whether existing export controls are sufficient to prevent advanced AI chips from reaching China, either directly or through third countries.

David Feith, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former National Security Council official, warned that China's military, commercial and geopolitical ambitions made stronger safeguards essential.

When asked by Warren how concerned policymakers should be about advanced AI chips falling into Chinese hands, Feith replied: "I think, very worried."

He said Chinese access to advanced chips could strengthen Beijing's military capabilities and help Chinese companies compete against US technology firms in global markets.

Several lawmakers promoted bipartisan legislation aimed at tightening restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

The proposals include the AI Overwatch Act, the MATCH Act and the Chip Security Act. Asked whether Congress should approve the measures, Feith responded: "Yes, and kudos on the bipartisanship."

Beyond national security, senators also debated the economic consequences of the AI boom.

Sarah Myers West, co-executive director of the AI Now Institute, warned that massive borrowing tied to AI infrastructure projects could create risks for the broader economy.

"The impact on them would be significant, even if they haven't directly invested in AI," she said, referring to ordinary Americans. She cited potential effects on retirement accounts, pensions, employment and access to credit if the sector experiences a sharp downturn.

Supporters of AI argued that the technology could boost productivity, improve healthcare, strengthen cybersecurity and accelerate economic growth. Several Republican senators maintained that restricting American companies too aggressively could ultimately benefit Chinese competitors.

The hearing comes as Washington and Beijing compete for leadership in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other advanced technologies increasingly viewed as critical to both economic growth and national security.

--IANS

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