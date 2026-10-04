AI is a game-changer, but fallout for job market needs deft handling

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is seen as a game-changer, ushering in a new era with the technology’s potential for unprecedented productivity gains through automated customer service and advanced medical diagnostics, to generative AI systems capable of producing text, code, and images within seconds - but history suggests that technological revolutions do not always translate immediately into broad-based social prosperity.

In fact, AI could potentially trigger a contemporary version of what economic historians call "Engels’ Pause" -- a prolonged period in which productivity and wealth rise sharply while wages and living standards for ordinary workers stagnate, according to an article in India Narrative.

It cites the example of Britain’s Industrial Revolution, which led to a massive jump in production during the 19th century, but at the same time it took a long time for workers and ordinary people to improve their living conditions.

The article highlights that historically, industrial revolutions generated broad employment because they created entirely new industries that absorbed displaced workers. The textile revolution created factory jobs. The automobile industry generated millions of manufacturing and service-sector opportunities. The digital revolution created software engineering, e-commerce and platform economies. AI may also create new professions that are currently unimaginable. However, the transition period could still be painful and unequal.

The implications for developing economies such as India are especially complex. India has benefited enormously from labour-intensive service sectors including IT outsourcing, business process management, and customer support operations. Many of these industries now face potential disruption from AI automation. Tasks involving basic coding, data entry, customer assistance, and document processing can increasingly be performed by AI systems at lower cost and greater speed, the article stated.

It further highlighted that at the same time, AI also presents major opportunities for India. It can improve agricultural productivity, healthcare delivery, logistics, education access and governance efficiency. Indian startups are actively integrating AI into sectors ranging from fintech to language technology. The challenge lies not in resisting AI adoption but in ensuring that productivity gains translate into widespread economic benefits rather than narrow corporate concentration.

The lessons of Engels’ Pause become critically relevant, it noted. During the Industrial Revolution, governments were initially slow to respond to worsening labour conditions and inequality. Only after decades of social unrest, unionisation, and political reform did industrial societies develop mechanisms such as labour protections, public education systems and social welfare policies.

The article contended that the AI era may require a comparable institutional response. Policymakers must begin preparing for labour market transitions before disruption becomes socially destabilising. Investment in large-scale digital education and continuous reskilling programmes will become essential. Universities and vocational institutions must adapt rapidly to changing skill demands. Equally important is strengthening social safety nets for workers vulnerable to technological displacement.

--IANS