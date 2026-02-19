AI century to carry India’s imprint in its infrastructure, sovereignty supreme: Jeet Adani

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited Director Jeet Adani on Thursday said that the question is no longer whether India will participate in the AI century; the question is whether the AI century will carry India’s imprint in its infrastructure – "with her intelligence, with her standards, and most importantly, with her values".

Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026 here, Jeet Adani said India’s IT revolution made it a global digital services powerhouse.

"But much of the productivity dividend accrued - not in our nation - but elsewhere. The AI revolution gives India a once-in-a-century opportunity to change that equation," he told the gathering.

Calling the Summit “a decisive inflection point in history,” he further stated that AI is going to redefine sovereignty.

"The central question before our country, India, is not whether we will adopt AI. The question is: Will India import intelligence or architect it? Will we consume productivity — or create it? Will we plug into someone else’s system - or build the system?” he noted.

He spoke about the three pillars of sovereignty that will define India’s AI century. These are: Energy Sovereignty, Compute and Cloud Sovereignty, and Services Sovereignty.

"These are not technical abstractions. They are the foundations of modern nationalism," said Jeet Adani.

If a nation’s energy systems are fragile, its intelligence systems are fragile. In today’s AI era, power grids and data grids become inseparable, he stressed.

"This means India’s renewable expansion - solar, wind, storage - is no longer just climate policy. It is a strategic infrastructure policy. Energy security is going to be equivalent to intelligence security. And sustainable energy becomes a competitive advantage," said Jeet Adani.

He further stated that AI must become a force multiplier for Indian citizens before it becomes a margin multiplier for others.

"Earlier this week, Chairman of the Adani Group and my father, Gautam Adani, made one of the most transformative announcements in India’s technology history when he said that the Adani Group would invest 100 billion dollars to build a sovereign, green-energy-powered AI infrastructure platform for the nation," Jeet Adani noted.

"This is not just a data centre expansion. It is the trigger for a 5-gigawatt, 250 billion dollar integrated energy-and-compute ecosystem engineered to anchor India’s Intelligence Revolution," he added.

By integrating renewable energy, grid resilience, and hyperscale compute into a unified architecture, this commitment ensures that India’s AI future is not only powered but secured, sovereign, and built at a national scale, said Jeet Adani.

--IANS

na/vd