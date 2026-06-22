AI and robotics will deepen human-machine understanding: Experts

Dalian (China), June 22 (IANS) Artificial intelligence and robotics are opening new possibilities for understanding human emotions and strengthening interactions between people and machines, technology experts said on Monday ahead of the Annual New Champions Meeting, or Summer Davos, in Dalian, China from June 23-25 where innovations ranging from emotion-sensing AI systems to interactive robots are being showcased.

Experts showcasing innovative technologies told IANS that artificial intelligence is increasingly moving beyond data processing to understand human behavior, emotions and social interactions, offering new applications in healthcare, workplaces, education and daily life.

Cheng Xu, a representative of Atonaton Company, highlighted "Robots as Mirrors," an interactive installation created by designer and robotics researcher Madeline Gannon. The installation presents a unique combination of art, artificial intelligence and robotics through an industrial robotic arm that responds to human presence and movement.

"We humans are really experts in understanding each other through nonverbal clues like gestures and motions. And so in this robot, we are trying to build some of those into and give you some personality. So when you come over and say hi, it will react to you. But if you get too aggressive, it may also run away, she told IANS.

Yue Song of CEC introduced "Cloud Brain," an advanced artificial intelligence system designed to analyse human emotions and mental states.

The AI-powered platform uses facial expressions, eye movements, body language and behavioral indicators to assess a person's emotional and cognitive condition in real time.

The system can identify whether an individual is focused, tired, stressed, relaxed or happy and displays the information through a digital dashboard. Developers say the technology could have practical applications in fields such as healthcare, workplace management, education and mental well-being.

Greta Ramirez, coordinator of Smart Hans, presented an installation created by artistic researcher Max Haarich that explores how artificial intelligence can interpret subtle human behavior. Inspired by the story of Clever Hans, the horse that was believed to possess mind-reading abilities, the exhibit examines how machines can detect unconscious signals given by people.

--IANS

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