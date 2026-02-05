Ahan Shetty shares how he sheds off his nervous energy before shooting a scene

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Border 2’, has shared how he sheds off the nervous energy before a scene.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the film, and said that music helps him disconnect and focus better on the task at hand.

He told IANS, “Before a scene, I tend to just listen to music. I just put on noise cancelling headphones. I just either sit in the van or sit in the tent by myself. And I'm listening to music. Then it’s also the genre of music for specific occasions. I play music to connect with the scene I'm about to take part in”.

He further mentioned, “So that's what I tend to do when I kind of block out all the noise, not just the pressure noise, but there's all kinds of noise and just kind of focus on myself and what I'm about to do. So that's how I try to manage that nervous energy. Obviously, that nervousness and anxiety will still be there before I'm giving the shot”.

In ‘Border 2’, Ahan essays the role of a Naval officer. Earlier, Ahan had spoken about his training for his role of a naval officer in the film. He had shared how his PADI license came in handy for the training during the pre-production of the film.

A PADI license is a globally recognized scuba certification, typically earned over through theory, pool sessions, and four open-water dives. It authorizes divers to explore to a maximum depth of 18 meters.

Ahan told IANS, “So I got my PADI license back in 2020 during COVID. I used to be part of the swimming team in school. So for me, being underwater was quite easy. So when they said that this is going to happen, I was very excited. I was like, ‘Cool. Yeah, let's do it’. So when Anurag Singh, the director narrated the film to me, I knew that these portions were going to be a part of the film”.

He further mentioned, “So we started training around two months before we shot that sequence, just so that everything underwater would be much easier. Certain people did tend to panic underwater who weren't used to being underwater for so long. But I think it went off very smoothly. We had a great dive team, great safety team that was on set with us. And, I think on screen it's looking great. So I'm very happy”.

‘Border 2’ follows the story of the Battle of Basantar. It was one of the vital battles fought as part of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the western sector of India. The Indian troops won a hard-fought battle that secured this area in the Punjab and Jammu sector.

--IANS

aa/