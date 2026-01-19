Ahan Shetty enjoyed ‘Border 2’ shoot with Diljit Dosanjh, recalls next-day ‘soreness'

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty talked about having the best time shooting a scene with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming war drama “Border 2” but admitted that the soreness the next day wasn’t so great.

A BTS was shared from the shoot of “Border 2” by Diljit’s team on Instagram. In the picture, Ahan and Diljit are seen in uniform, engaged in a discussion amid an outdoor setup, appearing to rehearse or break down a scene.

It was captioned: “Dosanjh saab X Shetty saab… Almost 4 days to go Border 2. Border 2 Advance bookings open tomorrow (sic).”

Sharing the moment on his Instagram stories, Ahan spoke about the demanding nature of the shoot, admitting that while filming was thoroughly enjoyable, the physical toll was felt soon after.

He wrote: “Had the best time shooting this, but the soreness the next day wasn't so great.”

“Border 2”, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is slated to release on January 23.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Ahan will be seen playing Lt. Cdr. Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, a brave Indian Navy officer, in the 1971 conflict.

In December, the actor had said that the uniform he wears in the film represents far more than just a costume.

Ahan said, “Seeing the love coming in for the Border 2 poster is truly humbling. Wearing the uniform carries a sense of responsibility, and I wanted the look to reflect the honesty and discipline of a Navy officer.”

He added: “The encouragement from audiences means a lot to me, and it motivates me to give my absolute best to the film. I hope people feel that sincerity when they watch Border 2 on screen.”

--IANS

dc/