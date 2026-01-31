After Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan calls Rani Mukerji brilliant in Mardaani 3

Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) After Shah Rukh Khan, his producer and interior designer wife Gauri Khan has also come out praising Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for her powerful performance in her recently released Mardaani 3. Taking to social media, Gauri lauded Rani’s performance, calling it strong and brilliant, and described the film as gripping and a must-watch.

She further also extended her best wishes to the entire team behind the project.

She wrote, “What a strong performance. Rani you were brilliant in #Mardaani3. Such a gripping film… a must watch. All the best to everyone who worked on this film!! #RaniMukerji @yrf.”

For the uninitiated , Rani marks her return as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3.

On Friday, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan had also taken to his social media account to extend heartfelt wishes to his dear friend Rani Mukerji Mardaani 3 hit theatres on Thursday. SRK went on to laud the actress, calling her ‘feisty, strong and compassionate’, both on screen and off screen.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh wrote, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too.”

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's bond, they share a long-standing friendship that dates back to the 90s. The stars have worked together in many superhit movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Recently, Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Vande Mataram Puraskar, the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Accepting the award and expressing gratitude, Rani in a statement said,

“I accept this honour with gratitude, with pride, and with a renewed sense of responsibility, to continue contributing to Indian cinema with sincerity, and to always remain worthy of the values Bengal has given me. Thank you, West Bengal, for always claiming me as your own and always showering so much love on your child. It is truly precious.”

The actress is also celebrating 30 years of her glorious career with ‘Mardaani 3’, this year.

Talking about Mardaani 3, it is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

–IANS

rd/