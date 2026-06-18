June 19, 2026 2:36 AM हिंदी

PM Modi departs from Paris after 'productive' France visit, boosted bilateral global strategic partnership

PM Modi departs from Paris after 'productive' France visit, boosted bilateral global strategic partnership

Paris, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for New Delhi after concluding his successful and 'productive' visit to Paris, marking the third leg of his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, where he participated in multiple summits and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

This successful visit by Prime Minister Modi "added fresh momentum to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across key sectors," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday in a statement.

Taking to his official X account, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said: "Merci France! PM @narendramodi wrapped up a productive visit to France, marked by wide-ranging engagements. The visit added fresh momentum to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across key sectors."

PM Modi arrived in France's Nice on Saturday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' event, followed by Evian for G7 Summit and then in Paris for addressing the VivaTech 2026 and a large Indian community programme as well as met CEOs of France's top business leaders.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come as he concludes his visit to France.

"This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

"I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come," he added.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a huge gathering of the Indian community in Paris earlier on Thursday.

The Prime Minister arrived in Paris earlier on Thursday and addressed the VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion after meeting Prime Minister Modi after he arrived in Paris. Many described the occasion as a "proud and memorable moment", saying that his presence made them feel connected to their homeland despite being thousands of miles away.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recorded a special farewell video message in Hindi for the Indian leader as he was wrapping up another fruitful trip to France.

"Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy that you are in Nice, Evian, or Paris. I am very happy to welcome you here. The friendship between India and France is immortal," Macron said in Hindi.

He then switched to English and reflected on his friendship with PM Modi.

"I hope it was correct, but my dear Narendra, dear Prime Minister, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship... France loves you... I am so happy you are here with so many friends before going back to Delhi. I will come to visit you next February, but you are my true friend... We love you. Take care," the French President concluded.

--IANS

int/khz

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat minister reviews Dholera green belt project, semiconductor plant progress

Gujarat minister reviews Dholera green belt project, semiconductor plant progress

PM Modi given warm welcome by Indian diaspora in Paris, says it reflects 'deep affection for motherland': MEA

PM Modi given warm welcome by Indian diaspora in Paris, says it reflects 'deep affection for motherland': MEA

Glenn Phillips' century helps New Zealand take upper hand against England at the end of the second day of the second Test at The Oval in London on Thursday. Photo credit: @Blackcaps/X

2nd Test: Phillips century helps New Zealand take upper hand against England

PM Modi departs from Paris after 'productive' France visit, boosted bilateral global strategic partnership

PM Modi departs from Paris after 'productive' France visit, boosted bilateral global strategic partnership

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths in the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 in Ranchi on Thursday. Photo credit: JSCA

Jharkhand T20 League: Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

Teboho Mokoena’s late equaliser helps South Africa hold Czechia 1-1 in a Group A match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Mokoena's late equaliser helps South Africa hold Czechia

'India-France friendship will become even stronger in times to come': PM Modi

'India-France friendship will become even stronger in times to come': PM Modi

Manika Batra raises questions over her exclusion from Asian Games squad, seeks Sports Minister's intervention

Manika Batra raises questions over her exclusion from Asian Games squad

AAP leader Sanjay Singh seeks FIR over alleged Ram Mandir donation scam

AAP leader Sanjay Singh seeks FIR over alleged Ram Mandir donation scam

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital gets CO2 laser machine for ENT surgeries (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital gets CO2 laser machine for ENT surgeries