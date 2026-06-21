African nations embrace Yoga with large gatherings celebrating International Yoga Day

Nairobi, June 21 (IANS) Over 2,500 participants from Kenya came together at the Oshwal Centre Grounds on Sunday to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) in Nairobi under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’.

The event was attended by the Under Secretary General and Director General of the United Nations (UN) Office at Nairobi as the Chief Guest and brought together members of the diplomatic corps, officials of the Government of Kenya, the business community, the Indian diaspora and yoga enthusiasts from across Kenya.

“The celebrations featured captivating Rhythmic Yoga and Stick Yoga performances before participants joined in the Common Yoga Protocol, showcasing the myriad physical health benefits and mental well-being that yoga embodies,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi wrote on X.

Ayurveda stalls at the venue also offered participants an opportunity to learn more about India’s alternative system of medicine that complements the holistic approach to health and well-being.

“The large participation reflected the growing popularity of yoga in Kenya and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Kenya,” noted the High Commission.

In Tanzania, over 2500 yoga enthusiasts gathered in Dar es Salaam to celebrate the 12th IDY organised by the High Commission of India!

The grand celebration was graced by Chief Guest Steven Kiruswa, Deputy Minister of Minerals of Tanzania, along with Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Heads of International Organisations based in Dar es Salaam.

In Ethiopia, organised by the Embassy of India in Addis Ababa together with Ethiopian yoga instructors, the 12th International Day of Yoga brought together more than 300 participants, making it a vibrant and successful celebration.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, shared his thoughts on IDY on X.

“From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths and cultures find calm, build strength and live with purpose. It teaches us mindfulness, respect and care for ourselves, for our planet and for one another,” Guterres wrote on X.

“On this Yoga Day, let's extend that care to the older members of our human family & build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life, Namaste!” he added.

–IANS

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