AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup: India defeat Chinese Taipei to keep knockout stage hopes alive

Pathum Thani (Thailand), April 8 (IANS) The Indian U20 women’s national football team kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 knockout stage after defeating Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their final Group C match at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Wednesday.

India forward Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (32’, 87’-p) scored two after Bhumika Devi Khumukcham (26’) had put the Young Tigresses in the lead early on. Substitute Kao Hsin (90+3’) pulled one back for Chinese Taipei in the closing stages. It was India's first win in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup since 2004.

With this result, India finished third in Group C with three points from as many matches. They now need the Group B match between Jordan and Uzbekistan, which will be played later today, to end in a draw to qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the two best third-placed teams among all groups. Any other result will see the winners of the aforementioned match qualify.

Having lost their first two matches against Japan (0-6) and Australia (0-5), the Young Tigresses looked eager to overturn their fortunes against Chinese Taipei, and controlled the proceedings early on. They had their first real chance on the quarter-hour mark when Lhingdeikim was played through behind the defence as a deflection looped the ball over the defenders’ heads. The Indian attacker had just the goalkeeper to beat, but her volley was saved from point-blank range.

The Young Tigresses soon drew first blood in the 26th minute, when Sibani sent in a cross from the right, which was missed by both Lhingdeikim and Sulanjana Raul. However, an unmarked Bhumika, running in at the far post, smashed it in first time, as the ball took a deflection off a defender before bulging the net.

Sibani turned scorer soon after, when she wrestled her marker to get her head on a bouncing ball. After winning the duel, she headed into the box and unleashed a left-footed half-volley that beat the goalkeeper at the far post.

With momentum well and truly on their side, India surged forward in waves of attacks. Remi Thokchom had her effort saved, while Sulanjana, who tried to chip the keeper, sent her effort wide.

Chinese Taipei began to make their way back in the latter stages of the first half; however, India goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu, making her first appearance of the tournament, made a couple of smart saves to keep out Li Chun-mei and Tzu-yu Chuan.

The Blue Magpies started the second half with a few chances, Chuan heading a Liao Jie-ning free-kick a foot over the cross-bar. However, India soon regained control of the proceedings and dictated terms close to the Chinese Taipei penalty area.

They came close to making it three in the 72nd minute, when a free-kick by substitute Neha landed kindly for Sibani, whose header was tipped onto the crossbar by Chinese Taipei goalkeeper Jian Yu-jie. While the rebound fell to Pooja, the latter headed it over.

India earned a late penalty for a Chinese Taipei handball inside their box, which Sibani converted in the 87th minute, leaving no doubts about the result, even though Kao Hsin pulled one back in injury time for the East Asian island nation.

--IANS

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