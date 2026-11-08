Adnoc to supply 4 million tonnes of LNG annually to India’s Gujarat Energy

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Gujarat ⁠Energy as the UAE state-owned company strengthens its presence in the fast-growing Indian energy market.

Abu Dhabi-based oil giant Adnoc has announced a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gujarat Energy Ltd (GEL) to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international gas portfolio of XRG, its global investment company.

Under the long-term agreement, GEL will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG, with deliveries starting in 2028. It is the first sale from the international gas portfolio of XRG, which is Adnoc’s global investment company, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

This is Adnoc’s fifth LNG supply agreement in India. Adnoc Gas signed a $3 billion deal in January with ⁠India's Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to supply 0.5 million metric tons of LNG ⁠annually for 10 years, taking the value of ⁠its contracts with India to more ⁠than $20 billion.

Adnoc's chief marketing and origination officer (LNG) Rashid Al Mazrouei said the agreement strengthens the company’s long-standing energy partnership with Indian customers.

"Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies," he said.

The deal links XRG-owned supply produced outside the Gulf with demand in India, showing how Adnoc can bring molecules from its international portfolio to customers worldwide. It is a significant step in XRG’s evolution into a globally integrated gas and LNG business, the report stated.

GEL Managing Director Avantika Singh Aulakh said the partnership would allow both companies to realise the potential of their collaboration.

She said GEL has regasification infrastructure, a city gas network spanning 44 districts across six states, and a fast-growing trading presence in India.

"Natural gas is central to driving India’s shift toward cleaner energy, acting as a crucial lower-carbon option that boosts industrial efficiency, offers households a safer cooking fuel, and accelerates the growth of eco-friendly transportation," she said.

The agreement builds on the momentum of Adnoc’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, which was launched in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026.

The platform has now signed supply agreements with Inpex in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand and GEL in India, widening Adnoc’s reach across some of Asia’s key LNG markets. It targets 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030, which would place Adnoc among the world’s leading LNG suppliers, the report added.

--IANS