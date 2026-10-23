Admiration for India's dynamism, diversity has only grown: Japanese envoy

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Showcasing his admiration for India's dynamism and diversity, Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, said on Friday that potential of bilateral ties has grown as he looks forward to strengthening friendship between the two nations.

Ono Keiichi made the statement as he marked two years since he arrived in India as Japan's Ambassador. He mentioned that he has completed 36 trips across 18 states during his tenure in India.

He shared a collage of pictures which shows him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending a meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, enjoying Indian meal, attending events and taking a dip in the river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

"Two years ago today, I arrived in Delhi as Japan’s Ambassador to India. After 36 trips across 18 states, my admiration for India’s dynamism, diversity, and the potential of Japan-India ties has only grown. Looking forward to strengthening our friendship as we mark 75 years in 2027!", Keiichi stated in a post on X.

Last month, India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuhiro Fujii held a meeting on the sidelines of the India-Japan international friendship cricket match in Sano City. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to work together to further strengthen relations between India and Japan.

"Ambassador Malik met with Kazuhiro Fujii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the India-Japan Cricket International Friendship Match held in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture. Ambassador Malik congratulated Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fujii on his appointment, and amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations, they agreed to work together to further strengthen India-Japan relations," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X while sharing details about the September 22 meeting.

Diplomatic ties between India and Japan were established in 1952. The two nations have shared a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' since 2014. Friendship between India and Japan has a long history and remains rooted in spiritual affinity along with strong cultural and civilisational ties.

In July, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on an official visit to India. During her visit to India, Takaichi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where they discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning economic security, clean energy, critical technologies and research and development.

--IANS

akl/as