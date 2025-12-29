Adivi Sesh to welcome 2026 shooting on ‘rocky mountain’ in ‘middle of nowhere’

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh is set to ring in the New Year in an unconventional manner, as he prepares to welcome 2026 while shooting for the climax of his upcoming film “Dacoit” in “middle of nowhere”.

Sharing details about his plans, Sesh revealed that he will be filming the crucial sequence on a rocky mountain in a remote location, far removed from city life.

Talking about his New Year plans, Sesh told IANS: ““I’ll be welcoming the New Year in a truly unique way - shooting the big climax sequence of Dacoit on a rocky mountain in the middle of nowhere.”

The actor is looking forward to “clean air and great AQI”.

“With no cell phone signal and surrounded by complete pitch darkness, it’s a rare kind of isolation. But what we’ll have instead is clean air, great AQI, and the raw energy of nature - an unforgettable way to step into the New Year," he said.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It also has Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

It traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

The actor will also be seen in “G2”, an upcoming Telugu-language action spy thriller film directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi in his directorial debut. It is a sequel to Goodachari with Adivi Sesh reprising his role. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini.

--IANS

dc/