Aditya Dhar slams AI ‘turban and smoking’ image linked to ‘Dhurandhar’: Such acts will be dealt with firmly

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has strongly condemned the circulation of AI-generated and morphed visuals related to his latest film ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, calling them “false, misleading and malicious.”

Dhar took to his Aditya Dhar Films Instagram page on Thursday morning and shared a note, where he first expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film and then shared that certain individuals are manipulating officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation.

“I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world,” Dhar wrote.

“However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

The director clarified that a viral image showing Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza/Jaskirat, smoking while wearing a turban is completely fabricated and does not belong to the film or any official content.

“One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us.”

He termed it as a deliberate act of misrepresentation.

“It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.

Dhar further underlined his deep respect for the Sikh community, asserting that every portrayal in the film has been handled with “utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility.”

He added that any attempt to suggest otherwise through doctored content is “malicious and dishonest.”

“Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”

“I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives.”

He also warned that such acts would be dealt strictly.

“Such acts will be dealt with firmly.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline draws loosely on real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, and other events.

--IANS

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