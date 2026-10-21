Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit falls 28.6 pc to Rs 221 crore

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 221 crore for the quarter ended September (Q2 FY27), marking a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline of 28.6 per cent from the previous quarter (Q1 FY27).

Revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 483.81 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the revenue growth, profitability was impacted by a rise in costs and a sharp decline in other income during the quarter.

The company's operating profit margin stood at 55.4 per cent, compared with 55.6 per cent in the June quarter.

Employee expenses increased 8.5 per cent sequentially, weighing on margins. Other income declined nearly 74 per cent from the previous quarter, while operating profit registered a modest 4 per cent growth.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) increased 3.3 per cent on a sequential basis to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

However, the growth lagged the industry's 5 per cent expansion during the same period.

The company also continued to lose market share in the mutual fund industry. Its mutual fund market share declined by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 5.7 per cent at the end of September.

Equity assets under management grew 5.3 per cent during the quarter, although equity market share slipped by another 5 basis points to 3.9 per cent.

Equity assets accounted for 47.4 per cent of the company's total mutual fund assets, up 90 basis points from the previous quarter.

A key positive for the quarter was strong growth in systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations.

New SIP registrations rose to 7.05 lakh from 5.47 lakh in the preceding quarter, indicating healthy retail participation.

However, SIP contribution levels remained below the highs recorded in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Following the earnings announcement, the stock recovered from early losses after falling as much as 7 per cent during the session.

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC were trading 1.6 per cent lower at Rs 943.4 apiece.

--IANS

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