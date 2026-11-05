November 05, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

Aditya Birla Fashion's Q2 loss widens 64 pc to Rs 180 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion's Q2 loss widens 64 pc to Rs 180 crore

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 180 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), widening 64 per cent from a loss of Rs 110 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The fashion retailer's revenue from operations remained largely unchanged during the quarter, slipping 0.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,511 crore compared with Rs 1,516 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating performance weakened significantly as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 42.9 per cent to Rs 89 crore from Rs 156 crore a year earlier.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 5.9 per cent during the quarter from 10.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company announced its September quarter results after market hours on Thursday. The shares of the company closed Thursday's session at Rs 41.75, up 2.68 per cent or Rs 1.09.

Aditya Birla Fashion shares gained 5.83 per cent, or Rs 2.30, over the last five trading sessions. However, the stock declined 5.84 per cent, or Rs 2.59, over the past one month.

Over a six-month period, the shares fell 34.76 per cent, or Rs 22.24. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dropped 45.14 per cent, or Rs 34.35.

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Fashion shares declined 46.53 per cent, or Rs 36.33, according to the official data.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) is one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle companies and a part of the Aditya Birla Group.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company was established in 2015 and operates an extensive network of exclusive brand outlets, department stores and multi-brand retail formats across the country.

--IANS

pk

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