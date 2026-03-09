Adarsh Gourav: I love travelling and exploring off the beaten path

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in ‘Tu Yaa Main’, has spoken about his love for travelling and exploring off the beaten path.

The actor has begun filming a tentatively titled docu-series, ‘The Tribal Voice’. The series takes Adarsh across Northeast India, where he engages with the region’s living cultural traditions and indigenous voices. The first leg of the shoot commenced in Majuli island in the state of Assam, Northeast India.

Talking about the series, Adarsh Gourav expressed, “The main reason I said yes to this project was the opportunity to explore the cultures of the Northeast in a way that felt intimate and immersive. Through this unique series, I’ve been able to engage closely with local communities, tasting their cuisines, listening to their stories, and learning about the histories of their tribes through firsthand intimate conversations. And to me this experience in itself is invaluable. Collaborating with Edstead was another important factor, they are known for championing stories that truly matter, and knowing the project was backed by them gave me a great sense of assurance”.

“There’s a genuine hunger in me to understand people from my own country about whom I admittedly know so little. While I love travelling and exploring off the beaten path, I don’t think I would have had access to some of these communities without this series. To eventually showcase these experiences on a platform with such a wide reach also makes it a powerful educational tool”, he added.

Through music, oral histories, and everyday practices, the series explores themes of heritage, resilience, and identity, celebrating a creative spirit that is as ancient as it is alive.

Produced and crafted as a cinematic factual narrative by Charu Budhiraja from Edstead, ‘The Tribal Voice’ is presented by Air India Express, with Dentsu Sports and Entertainment on board as the integration partner. The series is currently in production.

