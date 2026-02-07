Adani University hosts IETE West Zone Seminar, ISF Congress 2026 on aerospace electronics

Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (IANS) Adani University emerged as a key academic hub for the IETE West Zone Seminar and IETE Students Forum (ISF) Congress 2026, organised on the theme ‘Trends and Innovation in Aerospace Electronics,’ it was announced on Saturday.

The multi-location programme, organised by Delhi-headquartered Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), convened leaders from space, defence, banking and academia across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

By hosting the inaugural proceedings, Adani University reinforced its position as a centre for technology-focused learning and research, while contributing to national efforts to strengthen aerospace and electronics capabilities.

The keynote address was delivered by Ashish Rajvanshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Defence & Aerospace, who spoke on the growing role of electronics and avionics in nation-building, the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the roadmap toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

Professor (Dr) Dhaval Pujara, Provost of Adani University, highlighted the university’s focus on innovation-led education, research excellence and collaboration in emerging technology domains.

The inaugural address was delivered by Preeti Agrawal, Chairperson of the IETE’s Ahmedabad centre.

Sunil, President, IETE, delivered the presidential address. The seminar featured a series of technical sessions and expert-led discussions on emerging technologies, research advancements and innovation trends in aerospace, according to a statement.

Sessions were held in both Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The inaugural ceremony took place today at the Adani University campus in Shantigram, Ahmedabad, and commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting.

Industry professionals, academicians, researchers and students participated actively, making the programme a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange.

The event was also attended by Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, as Chief Guest, while Ashish Pandey, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Bank of India (UBI), attended as Guest of Honour.

