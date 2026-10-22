Adani Total Gas Q2 revenue rises 34 pc to Rs 2,102 crore, PAT jumps to Rs 167 crore

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) on Thursday posted a 34 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,102 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,569 crore in the year-ago period, led by sustained volume growth.

The company reported a 3 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 167 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

EBITDA grew 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 340 crore in Q2 FY27, while for H1 FY27 it rose 3 per cent to Rs 621 crore.

ATGL CEO Sanjay Pandita said the company delivered strong performance in Q2 with volumes growing 12 per cent and revenue rising 34 per cent, supported by sustained CNG demand and deeper PNG penetration.

He said the performance was achieved despite a challenging operating environment marked by continuation of the West Asia crisis, elevated Brent and spot gas prices, currency depreciation and a reduction in APM allocation.

CNG volume increased 17 per cent year-on-year in Q2 FY27, supported by network expansion, while PNG volume grew 3 per cent. Overall volume increased 12 per cent year-on-year in the quarter.

Around 11.81 lakh homes are now connected with piped natural gas, according to the company.

For Q2FY27, consolidated PAT stood at Rs 173 crore and Rs 315 crore for H1 FY27.

On the new business front, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd expanded its footprint to 5,513 installed EV charge points across 26 states/UTs and 225 cities, with installed capacity of around 63 MW and 4,809 charge points operational.

Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd sold 460 metric tonnes of compressed biogas (CBG) in H1 FY27, including 195 tonnes through dedicated CBG stations.

Organic manure sales stood at over 6,865 tonnes, including 1,757 tonnes under the Harit Amrit brand. On ESG, the company's NSE Sustainability score increased to 75 and the Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) score improved to 75 out of 100.

--IANS

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