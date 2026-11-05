Adani Ports to acquire Europe's Evos for 2.56 billion euros in major global expansion

Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based Evos B.V., Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator, in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of 2.56 billion euros.

Under the agreement, APSEZ will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Evos from Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

The deal values Evos at an equity value of 1.18 billion euros and implies an acquisition multiple of 11.7 times CY25 EV/EBITDA.

The transaction will be funded through debt and remains subject to regulatory approvals and works council consultation.

"APSEZ, India’s largest and one of the world’s fastest growing Integrated Transport Operator, agrees to acquire 100 per cent stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners. The proposed transaction is an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of 2.56 bn euros," the official statement said.

For calendar year 2025, Evos reported revenue of 392 million euros and EBITDA of 219 million euros, translating into a robust EBITDA margin of 56 per cent.

Following the acquisition, the combined entity's pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is expected to stand at 2.76 times and decline to around 2.5 times by FY27.

Commenting on the deal, Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, said the acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward handling one billion tonnes of cargo and building a truly global integrated transport platform.

"Evos marks an important milestone in APSEZ’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tons of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform. We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs," Karan Adani noted.

"We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” he added.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Evos operates 6.3 million cubic metres of storage capacity across eight strategically located port-based terminals in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta.

The company has a presence in major energy and industrial hubs, including the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, Hamburg and the Mediterranean.

--IANS

pk