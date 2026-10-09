Adani Group stocks surge up to 3 pc; Reliance Industries, BSE shares drag

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Adani Group stocks rallied up to 3 per cent as domestic equity benchmarks recovered losses to close over 1 per cent higher each on Friday, while Reliance Industries and BSE Ltd shares dragged.

From the Nifty 50 index, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was among the gainers, surging 3.10 per cent to Rs 1,761. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,770, jumping as much as 3.62 per cent from the previous close.

Similarly, Adani Enterprises settled 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 2,634.40 on the NSE. Earlier in the day, it recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,653 which indicates a 2.19 per cent increase from the previous close.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements closed 3.08 per cent higher at Rs 351.50, Adani Green Energy at Rs 1,255.80, up 1.63 per cent and Adani Enterprises at Rs 2,634.40, up 1.48 per cent.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries fell 0.65 per cent to Rs 1,170.30 and BSE Ltd declined 1.43 per cent to Rs 3,287.20 among top losers of the basket.

Notably, top Nifty gainers were Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Eicher Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech which surged up to 4.72 per cent on closing.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT index led sectoral gains of about 3 per cent, followed by MidSmall IT & Telecom 2.56 per cent and FMCG 2.20 per cent.

The buying momentum in the technology sector came in after the US Department of Labor suspended eight major technology -- including Infosys, Tata, Wipro and HCL Tech -- and outsourcing companies from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM), halting all new and pending green card sponsorship applications for them.

Nifty Oil & Gas was the only loser, down 0.09 per cent. In addition, Sensex ended more than 1 per cent higher at 72,472.33. Nifty also gained 1.3 per cent to 22,520.45.

--IANS

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