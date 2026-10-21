October 21, 2026 5:49 PM हिंदी

Adani Green Energy's EBITDA jumps 41 pc in first half this fiscal, energy sales rise 32 pc

Adani Green Energy's H1 EBITDA jumps 41 pc, energy sales rise 32 pc

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday reported a 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in EBITDA from power supply to Rs 7,957 crore in the first half of FY27, driven by a 32 per cent increase in energy sales to 25.75 billion units and robust capacity additions across its renewable energy portfolio.

Revenue from power supply increased 36 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 8,299 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 92.9 per cent during the period, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Cash profit grew 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,176 crore in the first half of this fiscal. The company also invested Rs 17,160 crore in capital expenditure during the period, marking a 38 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. Net debt to run-rate EBITDA stood at 5.6 times.

According to the company, the strong growth in revenue and profitability was driven by consistent capacity expansion, deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, and improved operating performance across its projects.

Chief Executive Officer Ashish Khanna said the company continued to benefit from strong execution across its renewable energy assets, helping drive growth in energy generation and financial performance.

"We also achieved a significant milestone in energy storage, expanding our operational BESS capacity at Khavda to 6.63 GWh -- the world’s largest single-location battery storage installation," he said.

"This makes AGEL India’s largest BESS operator, accounting for more than half of the country’s operational capacity. We remain focused on scaling up storage deployment while closely monitoring the availability of transmission infrastructure,” Khanna noted.

For the second quarter of FY27, AGEL reported a 33 per cent increase in energy sales to 12,090 million units. Revenue from power supply surged 45 per cent YoY to Rs 4,019 crore, while EBITDA from power supply climbed 51 per cent to Rs 3,835 crore. Quarterly cash profit rose 45 per cent to Rs 1,951 crore.

--IANS

pk/na

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