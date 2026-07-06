Adani Foundation joins Andhra Pradesh's P4 initiative to support livelihoods

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), July 6 (IANS) The Adani Foundation on Monday partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government's flagship Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) initiative as a 'Margdarshi' (guide and enabling partner) to support economically vulnerable families, known as Bangaru Kutumbams, in Kuppam Mandal of the state's Chittoor district.

The initiative, titled "Transforming Lives Together: A P4 Model for Holistic Progress of Bangaru Kutumbams in Kuppam Mandal", will cover all 29 Gram Panchayats and urban clusters in the mandal.

It aims to improve household incomes by promoting locally relevant livelihood opportunities, strengthening financial literacy and enhancing access to government welfare schemes. Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddhi Society (APMAS) is implementing the programme.

Under the initiative, beneficiary families will receive livelihood assets based on their skills and local market demand. These include sewing machines, portable welding kits, embroidery machines, livestock, kirana stores, and other micro-enterprise support designed to help households generate sustainable incomes.

Each participating family will also be assisted by trained community mentors, known as Bangaru Mitras, who will help prepare business plans, improve financial literacy, develop enterprises and facilitate access to government welfare schemes.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during a visit to Kuppam, his Assembly constituency, formally distributed sewing machines, portable welding kits, and embroidery machines to selected beneficiary families.

He said the initiative reflected the spirit of the state's P4 Zero Poverty Initiative and appreciated the Adani Foundation's contribution towards strengthening leadership and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for underprivileged households.

"I congratulate the Adani Foundation for its commitment to strengthening leadership and promoting sustainable livelihoods for Bangaru Kutumbams. This initiative exemplifies shared social responsibility, creating lasting impact for the community. My sincere appreciation to the Adani Foundation for this exemplary contribution to inclusive development," he said.

Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani said lasting progress begins at the household level and that strengthening incomes and self-reliance enables families to build a better future across generations.

"Lasting progress begins at the household level. When families have the opportunity, the right support and the confidence to build sustainable livelihoods, they create stronger futures not just for themselves, but for generations to come. Our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government under the P4 initiative reflects a shared commitment to helping Bangaru Kutumbams become more self-reliant," Dr Priti Adani said.

--IANS

pk/vd