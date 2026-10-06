October 06, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Adani Electricity announces power connections for Navratri, Durga Puja pandals within 48 hours

Adani Electricity announces power connections for Navratri, Durga Puja pandals within 48 hours

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Tuesday announced streamlined arrangements for Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, offering temporary electricity connections to pandal organisers within 48 hours of receiving complete applications while urging them to use authorised power connections and follow safety norms.

The power utility said the initiative is aimed at ensuring safe, reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply during the festive season, when hundreds of pandals are set up across the city.

According to the company, organisers can apply online for temporary electricity connections through its website under the "New Connection" section.

The utility has urged all Navratri and Durga Puja organisers to opt for authorised electricity connections and avoid unauthorised power usage.

Highlighting its preparations for the festive season, an Adani Electricity spokesperson said Mumbai is gearing up for Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations and the company has strengthened its operations to ensure faster connection releases and uninterrupted power supply.

To enhance safety and visibility for devotees, nearly 850 floodlights have been installed at various Navratri and Durga Puja pandal locations.

The company said its festive preparedness builds on the arrangements made during the recent Ganesh festival, when it provided around 1,100 temporary electricity connections to Ganpati pandals.

"Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja with great enthusiasm. We understand the importance of uninterrupted power during these celebrations and remain committed to providing safe and reliable electricity supply. To enhance safety for devotees, we have installed nearly 850 floodlights at various Navratri and Durga Puja pandals. This year, we have further strengthened our operations to ensure faster connection releases and uninterrupted power supply throughout the festive period," the spokesperson added.

It also installed more than 2,792 floodlights across 149 immersion locations spread over 22 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wards to facilitate safe celebrations.

Last year, the utility supplied uninterrupted power to more than 653 Navratri and Durga Puja pandals within its distribution network area.

To ensure quick resolution of any disruptions during the festivities, Adani Electricity has deployed dedicated Quick Response Teams backed by a comprehensive restoration plan.

The company said these teams will remain on standby to respond to faults and restore supply whenever required.

The utility also issued a detailed safety advisory for pandal organisers, urging them to engage only licensed electrical contractors for wiring and installations and to use approved electrical materials and equipment.

--IANS

pk

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