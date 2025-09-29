September 29, 2025 1:38 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma looks back at ‘Bastar’ shoot days while enjoying Chhattisgarh delights

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, on Monday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited Chhattisgarh, reminiscing about her time shooting for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story.’

Sharing glimpses from her visit, she shared moments of local flavors, morning breakfasts, and refreshing gaajar juice, blending fond memories with her present-day experiences in the state. During her Chhattisgarh visit, Adah also met with members of the Nagpur cricket team, cheering them on ahead of their big match. She shared her excitement and encouragement, motivating the young players to give their best both on and off the field.

Taking to her Instagram, handle, ‘The Kerala Story’ actress shared a series of her photos where she is seen posing alongside Nagpur girls cricket team. Adah also posted her solo images of enjoying delights.

For the caption, she wrote in Hindi, “Hello Raipur ! Breakfast khaane gayi, Nagpur se cricket team ki ladkiyon se mili For the match today and for every innings in life—Nagpur girls, go roar! Also Bastar movie ke shoot ki yaadein everytime I'm in Chattisgarh Gaajar juice cheers ! Ab ek ghante 13 minute ki neend milnewaali hai Ok bye.” (sic)

A few days ago, the actress posted a video where she was seen feedings monkeys. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Adah wrote, “Happy Navratri to all of you from me and my family.”

Work-wise, Adah Sharma will next be seen playing the role of a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Speaking about the project, she had shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

--IANS

ps/

