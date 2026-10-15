Activist urges US to reject Balochistan mineral deals with Pakistan without local consent

Washington, Oct 15 (IANS) Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, has written to US President Donald Trump, urging his administration to refrain from supporting mineral extraction agreements in Balochistan negotiated through Pakistani authorities without the "free and informed" consent of the Baloch people and credible human rights safeguards.

In his letter addressed to Trump, the Baloch activist raised concerns over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and the repression of peaceful political activity by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan, calling for independent investigations into these alleged abuses.

He stressed that the dire human rights situation in the provinces must be taken into account in any decision involving American investments in the region.

Chand also maintained that Balochistan had been forcibly incorporated into Pakistan and that the Baloch people had been denied their right to self-determination.

"For families searching for missing loved ones, promises of mineral development offer little reassurance without justice, safety, and respect for their rights. Economic agreements must never reward repression or give those accused of abuses greater resources and legitimacy," he stated.

Referring to a recent interview in Islamabad featuring Natalie A. Baker, the US Charge d'Affaires, publicised by the US Embassy in Pakistan on September 30, 2026, Chand urged the Trump administration to examine the implications of growing interest in Pakistan's mineral sector.

"I write with reference to the recent interview in Islamabad featuring Natalie A. Baker, US Charge d'Affaires, publicised by the US Embassy on September 30, 2026. Against the backdrop of growing interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, I urge your administration to examine whose land and resources are being offered, who would benefit, and whether the affected people have any meaningful voice in these decisions," the letter mentioned.

"Balochistan is our homeland. Its natural wealth is the inheritance of its people, not a bargaining asset for Pakistan's political and military leadership," it added.

Chand urged Baker and the US Department of State to engage directly with independent Baloch representatives, human rights defenders, and affected communities, stressing that assurances from Islamabad could not substitute for the voices of those directly affected.

He further stressed that the US should also examine the grievances surrounding Chinese investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Balochistan.

"Projects imposed without meaningful local consent risk deepening resentment and instability. America should learn from those concerns before making commitments of its own," Chand noted.

The Baloch activist called on the American administration to withhold US government support, financing, and guarantees for mineral projects in Balochistan that lack meaningful Baloch consent and credible human rights safeguards.

He urged the US authorities to support an impartial international investigation into alleged abuses in Balochistan and press for accountability and protection of peaceful advocates.

--IANS

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