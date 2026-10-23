Actively engaged to facilitate return of Indian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia continue to be actively engaged with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims who are stuck in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India from Saudi Arabia over the past week and over 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims have also travelled back to India.

Asked whether India has plans to repatriate Indians pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing conflict, Jaiswal responded, "They (India's Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia) remain actively engaged with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims who are stuck there. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled back home from Saudi Arabia on available flights. In addition, we've also had more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights, and they have also travelled back home."

"Arrangements are being under discussion to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, they have been in touch with people who are stuck there. They are rendering support and service to them in collaboration with our volunteers, our community volunteers, and they are also running 24x7 control rooms both in Riyadh as also in Jeddah to assist Indian nationals who are there. And they are also issuing regular advisories so that they can be better informed of the situation on the ground," he added.

On Thursday, India condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport and Aramco's Shaybah oil field, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA stated that one Indian was killed and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field. It offered condolences to the family of the deceased person and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance. It expressed India's solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty.

"We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," it said.

--IANS

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