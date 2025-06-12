Accident on the sets of Nikhil Siddhartha's 'The India House' creates a flutter

Hyderabad, June 12(IANS) The unit of director Ram Vamsi Krishna's 'The India House', featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, had some anxious moments early on Thursday morning after the set they had erected to shoot an ocean scene got flooded because of one of the water tanks being used for filming burst.

A video clip showing the set being flooded because of the water tank giving way has now gone viral on the Internet.

Sources say that the crew's equipments have sustained damage and that the accident took place during the shooting of a scene that happens in a water body. A water tank, with a huge amount of water, gave way as the scene was being shot, resulting in the premises getting flooded. Shooting for the film is happening at a place near Shamshabad.

Although it is not clear as to how many people were injured, initial reports suggest that at least one assistant cameraman had sustained injuries.

Produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal, The India House is a period film that is set in the pre-Independence era, that is set in London. One of the reasons why the film has caught the attention of fans and film buffs is that the film is being presented by actor Ram Charan.

A teaser released by the makers earlier gave the impression that the film's story would revolve around a pre-independence incident that had been forgotten. The teaser had a scene in which a newspaper called 'The Indian Sociologist' is seen printing a newspaper copy with a headline that reads 'A Blast that set the Thames on Fire'.

The film, which is being shot by ace cinematographer Cameron Bryson, is to release in all Indian languages and a select few foreign languages as well.

--IANS

mkr/