August 26, 2025 2:06 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Kumar fulfills his ‘biggest dream’ as he buys his first home in Mumbai

Abhishek Kumar fulfills his ‘biggest dream’ as he buys his first home in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Kumar, who is known for his work in shows such as “Udaariyaan”, shared that he has bought his first home in Mumbai, which he said was one of his “biggest dreams”.

Abishek, who was the runner-up of the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his new home.

For the caption, Abhishek, who turned 31 on Tuesday, wrote: “NAYE GHAR KA SHREE GANESH. Sabse pehle to aap sabka dil se shukariya itna pyaar and itni pyaari pyaari birthday wishes dene k liye. ((First of all, a heartfelt thank you to all of you for showering me with so much love and such beautiful birthday wishes.)”

He added: “Aaj ap sabke pyaar ki wajh se, meri mehnat or parivaar k aashirwad se maine apna ek boht bada sapna poora krlia, Mumbai me mera pehla chota sa pyaara sa ghar khareed kar. Itna acha lag rha hai k kya batau. (Today, because of your love, my hard work, and my family’s blessings, I’ve fulfilled one of my biggest dreams—I’ve bought my very first little home in Mumbai. The feeling is beyond words.)”

The actor said that he worked really hard to reach where he is today.

“Boht mehnat ki hai yahan tak pochne k liye, boht kuch sacrifice kia hai or utna hi pyaar aap sabne dia hai. Bas aap sab apna pyaar aese hi bana k rakhna. ( I’ve worked very hard to reach here, made many sacrifices, and received just as much love from all of you.)”

“Mai mehnat karta jauga or aap sabko boht proud feel krwauga. Thank you again for the birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL (Please keep giving me your love the same way. I promise to keep working hard and make you all feel proud. Thank you once again for the lovely birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL.)”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report

REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report

Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare win big at Hyderabad Open (Credit: Hyderabad Open)

Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare win big at Hyderabad Open

IPO mainboard funding in India touches Rs 15,200 crore in August

IPO mainboard funding in India touches Rs 15,200 crore in Aug

Suzuki to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India

Suzuki to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over next 5–6 years

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

India’s advertising market projected to reach 0.5 pc of GDP by 2029: Report

India’s advertising market projected to reach 0.5 pc of GDP by 2029 : Report

Centre releases over Rs 284 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura

Centre releases over Rs 284 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura

We are hoping Mac Allister will be available for Arsenal clash: Slot (Credit: Liverpool FC/X)

We are hoping Mac Allister will be available for Arsenal clash: Slot

Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’

Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’