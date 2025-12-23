December 23, 2025 12:55 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Bachchan revisits mundan, recalls tradition spanning Amitabh Bachchan’s time

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled his ‘mundan’ ceremony and highlighted how the same family that once groomed his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan, has continued the association across generations, turning a professional bond into a cherished “family” relationship.

A video was shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, where Abhishek referred to him as a “genius” and revealed that he has been doing his hair for so long that he has lost count.

“You all know him, Aalim the genius. Aalim has been doing my hair for I've lost count and this is a family relationship.”

Adding to the nostalgia, the hairstylist reminded Abhishek that his mundan ceremony was performed by Aalim’s father.

“Your mundan was done by my dad,” he said.

Abhishek acknowledged it with warmth, saying Aalim’s father had done his mundan and used to cut Amitabh Bachchan’s hair.

“Yes, your father did my mundan. His father used to cut my father's hair and now we've carried the tradition on,” he said.

Abhishek then spoke about Aalim, tagging him as the best and greatest hairstylist ever.

Talking about the actor, Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata directed by Madhumita. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role as Kaalidhar, alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela. It is the Hindi remake of Madhumita's 2019 Tamil film K.D.

The film follows a middle-aged man with a progressive degenerative disease who learns that his family plans to abandon him and tries to disappear into a fair. However, in his escapade, he bonds with an orphaned boy.

He will next be seen in King is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. It also has Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.

--IANS

dc/

