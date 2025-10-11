Aatmanirbharta in pulses: Manipur joins national launch of PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

Imphal, Oct 11 (IANS) Manipur on Saturday participated in the nationwide launch of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. These initiatives aim to transform the agricultural sector and ensure nutritional security across India.

The state-level event was organised by the Department of Agriculture at the MSFDS Auditorium, Imphal. It was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, ACS (Agriculture), and Anurag Bajpai, ACS (Textiles, Commerce & Industry).

During the programme, awards and agricultural equipment were distributed to farmers in recognition of their efforts and to support their work.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Goel highlighted that these two flagship initiatives exemplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership in strengthening Indian agriculture. Under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, 36 existing schemes across 11 ministries will be converged, focusing primarily on the 100 least developed agricultural districts in the country.

Tamenglong District has been selected from Manipur for targeted development under the scheme. Goel urged all relevant departments, including horticulture, fisheries, and water resources, to coordinate closely to ensure the district’s progress, with implementation planned to begin from the upcoming Rabi season.

Meanwhile, the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, with an outlay exceeding Rs 11,000 crore till 2030-31, aims to boost domestic pulse production, reduce imports, and promote sustainable farming practices. Approximately 88 lakh seed kits will be distributed free of cost to farmers nationwide.

Goel expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts, Manipur will play a pivotal role in India’s agricultural transformation.

He emphasised the significant responsibilities placed on farmers, local government employees, and district magistrates (DMs) or collectors under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. The scheme’s design allows for tailored planning suited to the unique needs of each district.

“I urge farmers and district heads to develop district-level action plans that consider local soil and climate conditions. Thoughtful collective decisions are essential, including which crops to cultivate, the seed varieties to use, and appropriate fertilisers for different applications,” Goel said.

He added that plans must be made region-wise and farm-wise.

“For instance, if water is abundant, certain crops will be suitable; where water is scarce, alternative crops must be chosen. In areas where farming is not feasible, animal husbandry and fisheries should be promoted. Beekeeping might be a better option in some zones, and seaweed farming could be explored in coastal areas.”

Goel concluded by stating that the success of the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana depends on effective local implementation.

“Our young officers have a vital role. Together with farmers, they have the opportunity to transform the agricultural landscape in 100 districts nationwide. As the agricultural landscape changes, the economy of each village will also be transformed.”

